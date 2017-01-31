Bradenton Christian girls basketball team advances to district final, will face Saint Stephen’s

Bradenton Christian improved to 25-1 with a 59-36 victory over host Out-of-Door Academy on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Class 3A-District 5 girls basketball tournament.
Bailey Sikkema led the Panthers with 18 points while Sophie Giardina had 16 points and nine steals, and Savannah Woodland contributed eight points.
Serena Feeney led ODA (5-13) with 14 points, followed by Liberty Strafuss with 13 points.
In Friday’s 3A-5 championship, BCS will play Saint Stephen’s, a 29-21 winner over North Port Imagine in Tuesday’s other semifinal. The game is at 7 p.m. at ODA.
Boys basketball
Lakewood Ranch 75, Lehigh 71: Sam Hester had a team-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and the host Mustangs earned their third straight 20-win season.
Damien Gordon contributed 17 points, Jack Kelley added 10 points, and Justin Muscara dominated the boards with 14 rebounds for Lakewood Ranch (20-2).
The Mustangs host Bayshore at 7 p.m. Thursday for a “blackout” on senior night. The Mustangs ask that fans wear black to the game.
Sarasota Booker 74, Saint Stephen’s 64: Demetrius Davis scored 17 points, leading for Falcons in double figures in a loss to the Tornadoes.
Jordon Murrell had 16 points for Saint Stephen’s (10-11), which travels to Indian Rocks Christian on Friday. Cam Vining added 14 points and Ty Barker had 10.
St. Pete Canterbury 72, Bradenton Christian 68 (OT): Dom Otteni had 18 points and six assists for the host Panthers.
AJ Schewe had 20 points, and Dayton Modderman had 10 points and 10 assists for BCS (12-11), which is at Braden River on Thursday.
Comments