Bayshore High girls basketball rolls to victory in 6A-11 quarterfinals

Tyana Romo takes a layup in the final minutes as Bayshore High School hosts St. Pete Gibbs for their Class 6A-District 11 quarterfinal on Tuesday evening, January 31, 2017 at Bayshore High School in Bradenton. Bayshore blew out Gibbs, with a final score of 63-28.
Zack Wittman
Bradenton Herald
Jayla Dirden boxes out Gibbs defense as Bayshore High School hosts St. Pete Gibbs for their Class 6A-District 11 quarterfinal on Tuesday evening, January 31, 2017 at Bayshore High School in Bradenton. Bayshore blew out Gibbs, with a final score of 63-28.
Zack Wittman
Bradenton Herald
Anna Albers looks for a shot as Bayshore High School hosts St. Pete Gibbs for their Class 6A-District 11 quarterfinal on Tuesday evening, January 31, 2017 at Bayshore High School in Bradenton. Bayshore blew out Gibbs, with a final score of 63-28.
Zack Wittman
Bradenton Herald
Haley Suave breaks down the Gibbs defense as Bayshore High School hosts St. Pete Gibbs for their Class 6A-District 11 quarterfinal on Tuesday evening, January 31, 2017 at Bayshore High School in Bradenton. Bayshore blew out Gibbs, with a final score of 63-28.
Zack Wittman
Bradenton Herald
Jayla Dirden leaps for a layup as Bayshore High School hosts St. Pete Gibbs for their Class 6A-District 11 quarterfinal on Tuesday evening, January 31, 2017 at Bayshore High School in Bradenton. Bayshore blew out Gibbs, with a final score of 63-28.
Zack Wittman
Bradenton Herald
Jasmine Youngthunder jumps for a layup as Bayshore High School hosts St. Pete Gibbs for their Class 6A-District 11 quarterfinal on Tuesday evening, January 31, 2017 at Bayshore High School in Bradenton. Bayshore blew out Gibbs, with a final score of 63-28.
Zack Wittman
Bradenton Herald
Tyana Romo leaps towards the net as Bayshore High School hosts St. Pete Gibbs for their Class 6A-District 11 quarterfinal on Tuesday evening, January 31, 2017 at Bayshore High School in Bradenton. Bayshore blew out Gibbs, with a final score of 63-28.
Zack Wittman
Bradenton Herald
Alexus Norman jumps in the face of Gibbs defenders as she takes a jump shot as Bayshore High School hosts St. Pete Gibbs for their Class 6A-District 11 quarterfinal on Tuesday evening, January 31, 2017 at Bayshore High School in Bradenton. Bayshore blew out Gibbs, with a final score of 63-28.
Zack Wittman
Bradenton Herald
Haley Suave takes a layup as Bayshore High School hosts St. Pete Gibbs for their Class 6A-District 11 quarterfinal on Tuesday evening, January 31, 2017 at Bayshore High School in Bradenton. Bayshore blew out Gibbs, with a final score of 63-28.
Zack Wittman
Bradenton Herald
Girls from both sides high five after the game as Bayshore High School hosts St. Pete Gibbs for their Class 6A-District 11 quarterfinal on Tuesday evening, January 31, 2017 at Bayshore High School in Bradenton. Bayshore blew out Gibbs, with a final score of 63-28.
Zack Wittman
Bradenton Herald
