January 30, 2017 10:25 PM

Manatee High girls basketball advances to 8A-11 tournament semifinals

Herald staff report

Senior Deanay Watson scored 18 points and the host Manatee High girls basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the Class 8A-District 11 tournament with a 56-41 win Monday against Venice.

Bri Purington scored 10 points for the Hurricanes, who will travel to Lakewood Ranch to face the Mustangs at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Palmetto beat Braden River, 57-27, in another quarterfinal and travels to Sarasota on Wednesday.

Boys basketball

Bayshore 81, Braden River 69: Juniors Dhysen Walls and Jaylen Pauley each scored 15 points as the host Bruins (14-10) won their seventh straight game.

Denny Bessin (14 points), Vernard Brown II (11) and Bonna Baker (10) also reached double figures for Bayshore.

Deoni Cason led the Pirates (15-6) with 26 points, followed by J.T. Falls (13) and Curtis Cobb (11).

Bayshore travels to Palmetto on Wednesday night.

