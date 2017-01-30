Bailey Sikkema discusses Bradenton Christian girls basketball's breakthrough season

The Panthers enter the Class 3A-District 5 tournament as the No. 1 team in Class 3A.
David Wilson Bradenton Christian

High School Sports

Countdown to Signing Day: Lakewood Ranch

Between now and signing day, Herald sportswriters Jason Dill and David Wilson will preview each school's prospects for commitments in football and soccer on Wednesday or during the upcoming signing period. At Lakewood Ranch, Sam Jackson is slated to be one of Manatee County's highest-profile signings.

Sports Videos