Bradenton Christian routs Indian Rocks Christian 65-19

Sophie Giordina had 31 points, including 6 threes and eight steals, as Bradenton Christian (22-1, 8-0) routed Indian Rocks Christian 65-19 in girls basketball on Tuesday. Savannah Woodland contributed 11 points and Bailey Sikkema made eight points. Bradenton Christian’s next game is Thursday at IMG.
Tampa Prep 61, St. Stephen’s 40: Sarah Stebens had 16 points and Lenae Jones had 13 points in St. Stephen’s (8-9, 5-3) loss to Tampa Prep in a non-district game. St. Stephen’s next game is Wednesday at Shorecrest in St. Petersburg.
Boys basketball
Lakewood Ranch 75, Venice 48: Jack Kelley had 20 points and 15 rebounds as Lakewood Ranch (18-2, 9-0) beat host Venice. Devin Twenty had 17 points and Brock Sisson had 12 points, including 3 threes. Lakewood Ranch’s next game is at Palmetto on Friday, and if they win it will be the second year in a row that they have gone undefeated in district play.
Manatee 42, Braden River 35: Shane Hooks had nine points as host Manatee beat Braden River. Alex Petival and Carter Bedinghaus each had eight points. The Hurricanes’ next game is at Southeast High School on Thursday.
