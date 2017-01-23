Stevens leads Palmetto to win over Booker

Tina Stevens was on an offensive and defensive roll Monday, helping host Palmetto (15-6, 6-4) beat Booker 40-29 in girls basketball. Stevens had 19 points to lead all scorers, while racking up six assists, six blocks, 10 offensive rebounds, 12 defensive rebounds and four steals. Stevens had help from Anissa Washington, who sank 16 points. Palmetto’s next game is Tuesday at Bayshore.
Bayshore 58, Manatee 50: Andrea Soto had 12 points and Deanay Watson had 11 as host Manatee (15-8, 3-3) fell to Bayshore in a non-district game. Manatee’s next game is Friday at St. Stephen’s.
Boys basketball
Bayshore 77, Imagine 18: Five players were in double figures as host Bayshore (10-10, 5-4) beat Imagine for its fifth straight win. Denny Dessin and Nick Charles each had 11 points, and three players — Bernard Brown II, Jamaal Newsome and Mike Alexander — had 10 points. Bayshore finishes its district season at home on Wednesday against Southeast.
Bradenton Christian 78, Sarasota Military Academy 55: A.J. Schewe sank 18 points to lead the scoring as host Bradenton Christian (12-9, 7-3) beat Sarasota Military Academy in a non-district game. Kevin Etienne had 16 points, Don Otteni had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Eli Johnson had 10 points. Bradenton Christian’s next game is Thursday at Seffner Christian.
Boys soccer
Braden River Soccer Club: Online registration for the spring recreational program is underway. Eight games will be played on Sunday afternoons from late February through early May. Players aged 4 to 18 are welcome to participate, with everyone having a chance to play. Volunteer coaches are always needed, when registering players you may indicate your interest in being a volunteer coach.
Practices will start in mid-February and are typically held on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday evening. Teams will fill up quickly; the registration deadline is Wednesday. Cost for players returning from the fall 2016 season is $100. All new players pay $120. Cost includes shorts, shirt, socks, referee fees and all training sessions. Every player will receive an opportunity to train one extra night a week with our professional trainers at no additional cost. For additional details and to register visit https://bradenriversoccer.
