Patrick’s shot lifts Out-of-Door Academy over Bradenton Christian in key district battle

Nate Patrick’s floater from in the paint just beat the buzzer to lift Out-of-Door Academy to a 72-70 victory against Bradenton Christian in boys basketball on Friday night.
The victory gives the Thunder command of Class 3A-District 5. The Thunder (11-3, 7-1) entered Friday’s showdown a game up on Bradenton Christian in the loss column.
Bradenton Christian (9-7, 5-3) had the ball and the ability to play for last shot with the score tied at 70. However, a shot from in the paint failed to fall with less than 10 seconds showing on the clock.
Out-of-Door Academy got the rebound, came down the floor and had time to launch the winning shot. The points were the last of Patrick’s 10 for ODA, which was led by Kolbie Ward’s 20.
Amad Brayboy (18 points) and Chase Maasdor (14) also reached double figures for the Thunder, who were tied at 34 at halftime and led 55-52 after three quarters.
Dom Otteni led Bradenton Christian with 18 points and 6 assists. AJ Schewe contributed 17 points and 9 rebounds. Kevin Etienne added 16 and Nick Swaagman 10 for the Panthers (9-7, 5-3), who trailed by as many as six in the fourth quarter before rallying to tie the score. They never led in the final quarter.
Bradenton Christian returns to action at home on Saturday against North Port Imagine. The game follows the girls game, which is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Saint Stephen’s 78, Gulf Coast HEAT 30: Cade Westberry scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Falcons (8-8, 5-3) in Sarasota. Josh Stevens added 11 points and Cam Vining contributed 10 for Saint Stephen’s, which plays at home Tuesday against Out-of-Door Academy
Manatee 44, Sarasota 41: Shane Hooks scored 17 points to lead Manatee in the road game. Emmanuel Lambright led Sarasota with 13 points. Manatee returns to action Tuesday at Lakewood Ranch. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Bayshore 76, Tarpon Springs 68: Ogbonna Baker scored a team-high 15 points, joining Jaylen Pauley (11) and Vernard Brown II (10) in double figures to pace the host Bruins (6-10, 4-4). Brown contributed seven rebounds. Bayshore led by as many as 16 in the second half.
Girls basketball
Bradenton Christian 70, ODA 30: Amy Van Ryn led a balanced scoring attack with 12 points for the visiting Panthers (18-1, 7-0). Sophie Giardina and Hannah Wiers contributed 10 points each. Giardina added eight assists. Liberty Strafuss led Out-of-Door Academy with 15 points.
Bradenton Christian returns to action at home against North Port Imagine on Saturday at 4 p.m. Out-of-Door Academy plays at Saint Stephen’s on Tuesday.
Tampa Prep 50, Saint Stephen’s 37: Sarah Stevens scored 10 points to lead the Falcons (5-8) in the nondistrict home loss. Tampa Prep led 24-19 at the half before pulling away. Saint Stephen’s returns to action Tuesday at home against Out-of-Door Academy.
Boys soccer
Bradenton Christian 4, Sarasota Military Academy 2: Bathie Thiam scored the tying goal and Luke Evangelista netted the game-winner with about 15 minutes remaining as the host Panthers rallied from a goal down in the second half. Antonio Giraldo opened the scoring for Bradenton Christian, which went to intermission tied at 1. Natanael Martinez completed the scoring. Thiam was credited with two assists while Carter Reemelin picked up another assist.
The Panthers (7-3-2) travel to Tampa on Saturday for an 11 a.m. game against Cambridge Christian.
Saint Stephen’s 4, Clearwater Calvary Christian 0: On senior night, seniors Alex Virgilio and Jon Boyd produced a goal and an assist each to lead the Falcons. Nico Colacci scored twice. Noah LaBelle and Ben Whorf contributed an assist apiece. Also honored on senior night for Saint Stephen’s (14-1-1) were Kevin Zandomenego, Jerry Alex Monosiet and Daniel Eisenman. The Falcons play host to Manatee on Tuesday.
Cardinal Mooney 4, Tampa Catholic 2: Alex Turner scored all four goals to lead the hosts. Ryan Blechta was credited with two assists while Trevor Yull and Brandon Boynes picked up one each for Cardinal Mooney (9-3-2).
Girls soccer
Braden River 3, Saint Stephen’s 2: The Pirates (8-6-3) scored three first-half goals and held off the second-half comeback bid by Saint Stephen’s (10-5).
Girls soccer district playoff
Class 5A-District 8
Wednesday
Sarasota at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.
Manatee at Sarasota Riverview, 7 p.m.
Friday
at higher seed, 7 p.m.
Class 4A-District 11
Tuesday
Palmetto at Punta Gorda Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Palmetto/Charlotte winner at Venice, 7 p.m.
Braden River at North Port, 7 p.m.
Friday
at higher seed, 7 p.m.
Class 3A-District 10
Tuesday
Gibbs/Lakewood winner at Seminole Osceola, 6 p.m.
Gulfport Boca Ciega at Dunedin, 7 p.m.
Bayshore at Tarpon Springs, 7 p.m.
Southeast at Largo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
(at Gulfport Boca Ciega)
TBD, 6 p.m.
TBD, 8 p.m.
Friday
Final, 7 p.m.
Class 2A-District 11
(at Sarasota Booker)
Tuesday
SMA vs. Arcadia DeSoto County, 5 p.m.
Cardinal Mooney vs. Sarasota Booker, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Final, 6 p.m.
Class 1A-District 7
(at Saint Stephen's)
Tuesday
Sarasota Christian vs. North Port Imagine, 7 p.m.
Thursday
SCS/Imagine winner vs. ODA, 5:30 p.m.
Bradenton Christian vs. Saint Stephen's, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Final, 7 p.m.
