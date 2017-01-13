Manatee, Palmetto host wrestling tournaments

Area wrestling fans have two choices to get their fix without leaving the area on Saturday.
The two-day Coach Mike Kelly Memorial Hurricane Team Challenge continues at Manatee High School at 9:30 a.m. and the one-day Tiger Duals is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at Palmetto.
The host schools finished third in their respective tournaments last year.
At Manatee, the hosts are scheduled to wrestle five opponents on Saturday after wrestling three on Friday. The 11-team field consists of Brandon, Celebration, Clearwater Central Catholic, Jupiter, Lakeland, Lemon Bay, Tampa Plant, Sarasota Riverview, Sarasota and Strawberry Crest. Brandon is the defending Class 2A state champion.
On Friday, Manatee inducted Dan Medley and Thierry Chau into its Ring of Honor. Medley was the Hurricanes’ first state champion in 1976. Chau was a two-time state champion in 1986 and 88. They join Brian Skelton, Phil Upton and the late Rev. Ernest Gilmore.
At Palmetto, the Tigers will be just as busy. The 14-team field for the 11th-annual event is divided into four pools with round-robin play in the morning. The championship round is scheduled for approximately 3 p.m.
Braden River, Southeast, Bayshore and Bradenton Christian are the local teams joining Palmetto in the field. Charlotte, Booker, Lakeland George Jenkins, Kathleen, Lennard, Osceola Fundamental, Riverview, Seminole and South Fort Myers complete the field.
