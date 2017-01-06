Lakewood Ranch girls soccer coach Guy Virgilio’s 300th win put on hold due to storms

Lakewood Ranch High girls soccer coach Guy Virgilio’s quest for his 300th career victory will have to wait.
The Mustangs were washed out Friday at Venice about 10 minutes before halftime in a scoreless game.
Heavy rains swept in from the Gulf of Mexico along with Venice’s lightning detection system beeping.
That signal, coupled with the bleak radar behind the first wave of rain, made for a quick decision between both school’s head coaches.
The Mustangs, who are the top seed in the Class 5A-District 8 tournament the week of Jan. 16, return to action Tuesday at Cardinal Mooney.
Cardinal Mooney 2, Saint Stephen’s 1: Katrina Winkler and Bella McGevitt scored to lead host Cardinal Mooney (6-7). Katie Pierce accounted for Saint Stephen’s (9-4) goal. Saint Stephen’s next plays Tuesday at 5 p.m. against Southeast on senior night.
Bradenton Christian 8, North Port Imagine 0: Molly Setsma’s three goals and Madison Allen’s two powered Bradenton Christian (8-4) in the nondistrict game in North Port. Setsma was credited with two assists. Hailey Stovall, Aunna Johnson and Rayna Smith completed the scoring. Bella Portal and Catherine Calhoun also were credited with assists. Seventh-grader Josie Smith recorded two saves in goal for the Panthers. Bradenton Christian returns to action on Tuesday at home against Cambridge.
Boys soccer
Saint Stephen’s 5, Cardinal Mooney 3: Captain Jon Boyd scored three goals, including two in the second half, to lead the Falcons (11-2-1) in the nondistrict match.
Alex Virgilio, who also produced two assists, and Ben Whorf completed the scoring. Nico Colacci was also credited with an assist. Saint Stephen’s led 3-1 at intermission only to have Cardinal Mooney draw within one, 4-3, before Boyd added an insurance goal.
The Falcons play host to Riverview on Tuesday.
Bradenton Christian 8, North Port Imagine 1: Tyler Pearson scored thrice and Bathie Thiam and Nathan Cunneen scored twice each to lead the Panthers (6-3-2) in the nondistrict game at North Port. Thiam contributed two assists and Cunneen one. Carter Reemelin completed the scoring with a goal and an assist. The Panthers are off for a week; they play host to Sarasota Military Academy on Friday at 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
North Port Imagine 38, Saint Stephen’s 37: Claudia Sbaschnik scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Falcons (4-6, 3-2 in Class 3A-District 8) in the loss. Arianna Andrade and Marlena Marra scored 10 each to lead Imagine. Saint Stephen’s next plays Tuesday at Bradenton Christian.
Ribault 65, Lakewood Ranch 38: LaDazhia Williams scored 13 to lead the Mustangs (16-2) as they suffered their second loss of the season on the opening day of the Rob Moramaco Shootout at Flagler Palm Coast High School. Ribault led by only six at halftime, but raced off in the third quarter.
Boys basketball
Saint Stephen’s 56, North Port Imagine 22: Demetrius Davis was the lone player in double figures, scoring 15, to lead the Falcons (6-7, 4-2 Class 3A-District 8). The Falcons led 41-7 at the haltime. Saint Stephen’s returns to action on Tuesday at Bradenton Christian at 7 p.m.
Out-of-Door Academy 80, Gulf Coast HEAT 37: The Thunder cruised in the home game.
