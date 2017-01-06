Palmetto boys soccer finishes rigorous two days with win against Lakewood Ranch

Bradenton Christian settled for second place in both boys and girls.
Alexis Norman finished a layup as time expired to lift the Bruins to a 51-50 win in Sarasota.
The Mustangs closed Wednesday's 66-50 win on a 25-8 run to beat Brooks-DeBartolo Collegiate.
The Bradenton Herald's full coverage of the 2016 All-Area athletes will be in print and online in just a few days.
Rodshon Williams is one of three Manatee County players slated to play in the FACA North-South Football All-Star Classic.
Palmetto continued their impressive start to the season with the help of forfeits against Lakewood Ranch.
A late 3 by Anissa Washington gave the Tigers a chance, but two missed free throws in the final seconds left Palmetto short in Sarasota.