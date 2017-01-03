High School Sports

January 3, 2017 10:22 PM

Manatee High girls basketball team earns 10th victory of season

Herald staff report

Senior Deanay Watson scored 17 points and the Manatee High girls basketball team defeated host Northeast High 52-42 on Tuesday in St. Petersburg.

Another senior, Bri Purington, contributed 10 points and Grace Jerome score eight for the Hurricanes, who improved to 10-5.

Manatee travels to Shorecrest on Thursday in St. Petersburg.

Bradenton Christian 62, Shorecrest 24: Sophie Giardina continued her outstanding season with 25 points to lead the visiting Panthers (15-1).

Amy Van Ryn scored nine points for Bradenton Christian, which returns to action Saturday at Sarasota Christian.

Boys basketball

Bradenton Christian 60, Shorecrest 39: Dom Otteni and AJ Schewe each scored 12 points as the Panthers improved to 8-3 with a road victory in St. Petersburg.

Dayton Modderman ahd a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds for BCS, which hosts Braden River at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

LOCAL CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY

Boys basketball

Lakewood Ranch at North Port, 7 p.m.; Out-of-Door Academy at DeSoto County, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Sarasota Military Academy at Cardinal Mooney, 6 p.m.; Out-of-Door Academy at DeSoto County, 7 p.m.; Braden River at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.; Manatee at Shorecrest Prep, 7:30 p.m.; Southeast at Boca Ciega, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball

Bradenton Christian at Braden River, 7:30 p.m.; Palmetto at Booker, 7:30 p.m.; Indian Rocks Christian at Saint Stephen’s, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Saint Stephen’s at Admiral Farragut, 6

Boys soccer

Palmetto at Berkeley Prep, 6 p.m.; Out-of-Door Academy at Bradenton Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Saint Stephen’s at Seffner Christian, 4 p.m.; Out-of-Door Academy at Bradenton Christian, 5 p.m.

