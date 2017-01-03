Manatee High girls basketball team earns 10th victory of season

Senior Deanay Watson scored 17 points and the Manatee High girls basketball team defeated host Northeast High 52-42 on Tuesday in St. Petersburg.
Another senior, Bri Purington, contributed 10 points and Grace Jerome score eight for the Hurricanes, who improved to 10-5.
Manatee travels to Shorecrest on Thursday in St. Petersburg.
Bradenton Christian 62, Shorecrest 24: Sophie Giardina continued her outstanding season with 25 points to lead the visiting Panthers (15-1).
Amy Van Ryn scored nine points for Bradenton Christian, which returns to action Saturday at Sarasota Christian.
Boys basketball
Bradenton Christian 60, Shorecrest 39: Dom Otteni and AJ Schewe each scored 12 points as the Panthers improved to 8-3 with a road victory in St. Petersburg.
Dayton Modderman ahd a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds for BCS, which hosts Braden River at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
LOCAL CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY
Boys basketball
Lakewood Ranch at North Port, 7 p.m.; Out-of-Door Academy at DeSoto County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Sarasota Military Academy at Cardinal Mooney, 6 p.m.; Out-of-Door Academy at DeSoto County, 7 p.m.; Braden River at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.; Manatee at Shorecrest Prep, 7:30 p.m.; Southeast at Boca Ciega, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys basketball
Bradenton Christian at Braden River, 7:30 p.m.; Palmetto at Booker, 7:30 p.m.; Indian Rocks Christian at Saint Stephen’s, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Saint Stephen’s at Admiral Farragut, 6
Boys soccer
Palmetto at Berkeley Prep, 6 p.m.; Out-of-Door Academy at Bradenton Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Saint Stephen’s at Seffner Christian, 4 p.m.; Out-of-Door Academy at Bradenton Christian, 5 p.m.
