Four Bayshore boys basketball players score in double figures

Dhysen Walls led Bayshore High with 13 points, and the Bruins defeated visiting Sarasota Military Academy 87-49 in a boys basketball game on Tuesday.
Vernard Brown II scored 11 points and had a team-high five rebounds for Bayshore (4-7). Nick Charles-Crowl and Chris Harris each scored 10 points, and Jaylen Pauley dished out five assists.
The Bruins will compete in the Smoothie King Classic next week at Bradenton Christian.
The Bayshore JV team also won 59-21. Devon Randle scored 12 points, Jaylen Vaughn added 10, and Bryce Brewer grabbed 12 rebounds. The Bruins improved to 6-3.
Manatee 56 Sarasota Christian 46: Alex Petival had 15 points and the Hurricanes defeated the visiting Blazers.
Shane Hooks added 12 points for the Hurricanes, who next play at 10 a.m. Tuesday against Island Coast in the Santa Slam at Oasis High School in Cape Coral.
Jordan Litwiller and Tim DeLaRosa each had 14 points for Sarasota Christian.
Wrestling
Palmetto 56, Southeast 19: The visiting Tigers (7-1) recorded five pins in their victory against the Seminoles (6-4).
Travis Murway (106 pounds), Kevin Snider (120), Brendan Valley (132), Brandon Mierer (138) and Dominic Bass (152) won matches by pin for Palmetto.
Two Southeast wrestlers — Darrien Grant (220) and Chevaughn Rose (heavyweight) — recorded pins, and Stephen Kelle got the win for the Noles in the 182-pound division with a hard-fought decision.
