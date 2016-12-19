Bradenton Christian girls basketball rallies to defeat Braden River

Jessica Jackson had a team-high 15 points and the Bradenton Christian girls basketball team erased a 14-point deficit in the second half Monday to defeat visiting Braden River 66-61 and remain undefeated.
Sophie Giardina had 13 points and five assists for the Panthers (12-0). Amy Van Ryn added 11 points, Jackson had five rebounds, and both Giardina and Kali Gelston (12 points) made some key steals to ignite the rally.
Bailee Steury led Braden River (2-9) with 16 points and Amiya Hopkins contributed 14.
The Panthers will host the Smoothie King Classic beginning Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Sarasota Booker 37, Southeast 29: Daija Snipes led the host Seminoles (9-5) with 10 points.
Charmaine Murray and Jakaylah Horton each had seven rebounds for Southeast, which will compete in the Willie Clemons Classic beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Southeast High.
Boys basketball
Braden River 74, Bayshore 67: Deoni Cason scored a season-high 27 points and also led the team with three steals to lead the host Pirates (8-1) to victory against the Bruins (3-7).
Daniel Tart scored 18 points for Braden River, which also got 12 rebounds from Ryan Duncan and seven assists from Curtis Cobb.
Bayshore was led by Vernard Brown II, who hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points to go with five assists. Three other Bruins reached double figures — Dhysen Walls (15 points), Chris Harris (12) and Jaylen Pauley (10).
Both teams will compete in the Smoothie King Classic next week at Bradenton Christian.
Girls soccer
Lakewood Ranch 8, Palmetto 0: Gi Krstec had three goals and two assists as the Mustangs (10-2-1) rolled to victory over the host Tigers.
Hajar Benjoud also had a big day for Lakewood Ranch, scoring four goals and assisting on two others. Faith Schyck had a goal and an assist for the Mustangs, and Madison Mirandilla added two assists.
Goalie Holly Stillman helped Lakewood Ranch record its seventh shutout of the season.
It was also the 298th career coaching victory for Guy Virgilio.
The Mustangs travel to Braden River on Wednesday to take on the rival Pirates.
Braden River 2, Sarasota Riverview 1: Lexi Madrid scored a goal and assisted on another as the Pirates (5-4-3) defeated the Rams. The game was tied at intermission, and Ashley Tollner scored the go-ahead goal in the second half to lift Braden River. The Pirates host rival Lakewood Ranch on Wednesday.
Today’s schedule
Boys basketball
Sarasota Chr. at Manatee, 7:30 p.m.
Sarasota Military at Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Braden River at Manatee, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Sarasota at Braden River, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Palmetto at Southeast, 6 p.m.
Girls weightlifting
County Championships at Manatee, 2
