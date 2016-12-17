Bradenton Christian, Cardinal Mooney boys basketball lose at Cougar Classic

Boys basketball
Fort Myers 72, Cardinal Mooney 58: Derek Arnel had 15 points and four steals in host Cardinal Mooney’s loss in the Cougar Classic.
Kendall Johnson had 11 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Cougars (2-7), and Jordan McNeal contributed 12 points.
Cardinal Mooney plays Plant City at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 in the Suncoast Holiday Classic at Sarasota Riverview.
Naples First Baptist 74, Bradenton Christian 53: AJ Schewe scored a team-high 18 points but the Panthers fell to the Lions at the Cardinal Mooney Cougar Classic.
Dom Otteni contributed 13 points for Bradenton Christian (5-2), which next plays in its holiday tournament, the Smoothie King Classic, on Dec. 27.
Girls basketball
Lakewood Ranch 57, Lehigh Acres Lehigh 41: LaDazhia Williams scored 20 points to help the Mustangs get a road victory.
Kayla Bell (12 points) and Sarah Fazio (10) also reached double figures for Lakewood Ranch (15-1), which hosts Brooks DeBartolo on Wednesday.
Comments