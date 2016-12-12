Molly Setsma breaks Bradenton Christian single-game goals record

Sophomore Molly Setsma broke a school record with six goals Monday, leading visiting Bradenton Christian to an 8-0 victory against Keswick Christian in St. Petersburg.
Setsma has 19 goals this season, also a Panthers record. Seventh-grader Aunna Johnson scored the other two goals for BCS (7-3), while Madison Allen had two assists and Hailey Stovall added one.
The Panthers return to action Jan. 5 at home vs. Out-of-Door Academy.
Girls basketball
Bradenton Christian 73, Keswick Christian 22: Amy Van Ryn scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the visiting Panthers, who stayed undefeated and improved to 10-0.
Sophie Giardina added 10 points and five assists for BCS, which travels to North Port on Friday.
Four Panthers scored eight points each in Monday’s victory — Bailey Sikkema, Hannah Wiers, Kali Gelston and Emma Swaagman.
Boys soccer
Bradenton Christian 1, Keswick Christian 0: Bathie Thiam scored the game’s only goal to lift visiting BCS to victory.
Tyler Pearson assisted on the goal, Ben Calhoun made seven saves, and Luke Evangelista excelled in the midfield for Bradenton Christian (5-3-1).
The Panthers return to action Jan. 5 at home against Out-of-Door Academy.
Boys basketball
Bradenton Christian 62, Keswick Christian 29: Dom Otteni had 21 points, five assists and four steals as the Panthers bounced back from their first loss to defeat host Keswick.
Nick Swaagman had 12 points for Bradenton Christian (4-1), and Dayton Modderman contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Panthers host New Port Richey Gulf at 7 p.m. Friday.
Comments