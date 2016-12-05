Bradenton Christian stays undefeated in girls basketball

Sophie Giardina had 13 points, nine assists and five steals as the Bradenton Christian girls basketball team defeated host Braden River 61-27 on Monday night.
Bailey Sikkema scored 14 points and Jessica Jackson had 12 for the Panthers (7-0). Bailee Steury led the Pirates (1-4) with 10 points. BCS hosts St. Petersburg Catholic at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Manatee 42, Ridgewood 30: Deanay Watson had 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Hurricanes (4-2).
Andrea Soto contributed six points and four steals.
Manatee travels to Braden River for a 7:30 p.m. game Tuesday.
Boys soccer
Saint Stephen’s 11, Sarasota Christian 0: Nico Colacci and Alex Virgilio each had four goals and an assist for the visiting Falcons (7-2-1).
Jon Boyd also had a hat trick while Chris Pennewill led the Falcons with three assists.
Saint Stephen’s travels to Bradenton Christian for a 7 p.m. game Tuesday.
Girls soccer
Saint Stephen’s 3, Sarasota Christian 1: Katie Pierce scored two goals and Allie Kukanza had the other for the visiting Falcons (6-2).
Jackie Schlossberg and Kendall Miller each had an assist, and goalie Kelsey Leskinen had four saves.
The Falcons play at Bradenton Christian at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
