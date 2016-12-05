High School Sports

December 5, 2016 11:38 PM

Bradenton Christian stays undefeated in girls basketball

Herald staff report

Sophie Giardina had 13 points, nine assists and five steals as the Bradenton Christian girls basketball team defeated host Braden River 61-27 on Monday night.

Bailey Sikkema scored 14 points and Jessica Jackson had 12 for the Panthers (7-0). Bailee Steury led the Pirates (1-4) with 10 points. BCS hosts St. Petersburg Catholic at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Manatee 42, Ridgewood 30: Deanay Watson had 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Hurricanes (4-2).

Andrea Soto contributed six points and four steals.

Manatee travels to Braden River for a 7:30 p.m. game Tuesday.

Boys soccer

Saint Stephen’s 11, Sarasota Christian 0: Nico Colacci and Alex Virgilio each had four goals and an assist for the visiting Falcons (7-2-1).

Jon Boyd also had a hat trick while Chris Pennewill led the Falcons with three assists.

Saint Stephen’s travels to Bradenton Christian for a 7 p.m. game Tuesday.

Girls soccer

Saint Stephen’s 3, Sarasota Christian 1: Katie Pierce scored two goals and Allie Kukanza had the other for the visiting Falcons (6-2).

Jackie Schlossberg and Kendall Miller each had an assist, and goalie Kelsey Leskinen had four saves.

The Falcons play at Bradenton Christian at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

LaDazhia Williams posts double-double in Mustang girls basketball's win against Lakewood

View more video

Sports Videos