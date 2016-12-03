Swaagman paces Bradenton Christian boys basketball in rout

Nick Swaagman led six Bradenton Christian players into double-figures during a 77-19 victory against North Port Imagine School in boys basketball on Saturday.
Joining Swaagman were AJ Schewe (14 points), Dominick Otteni (12), Kevin Etienne (10), Dayton Modderman (10) and Colton Topp (10).
Bradenton Christian (3-0) returns to action Saturday at home against Sarasota Christian.
Girls basketball
Bradenton Christian 53, North Port Imagine 32: Amy Van Ryn scored 18 points and Jessica Jackson added 12 to lead Bradenton Christian. Jackson also produced 11 rebounds for a double-double as the Panthers improved to 6-0 (3-0 Class 2A, District 9). Bradenton Christian returns to action Monday at Braden River.
In other girls action, Sarasota Christian defeated Out-of-Door Academy, 46-33, in Lakewood Ranch.
Wrestling
East Lake Invitational: Dominick Bass and Travis Murway each won all four of their matches to help Palmetto finish second to host East Lake in the tournament in Tarpon Springs.
The Tigers reached the final by defeating Fivay (60-9), Osceola (42-31) and Dixie Hollins (36-33). Palmetto lost the final 38-31 to East Lake.
Bayside Tournament: Manatee spent a productive weekend at the two-day tournament in Clearwater at Bayside High School. On Friday, the Manatees won the team title by going 4-0. They beat Tampa Jesuit 41-30, Orlando Boone 42-29, Melbourne 40-31 and Merritt Island 52-22.
In Saturday’s individual tournament, Manatee won the team title by four points, edging Titusville Astronaut. Marshall Craig (120 pounds), Charles Small (170) and Brandon Dossey (195) earned individual titles.
Boys soccer
Out-of-Door Academy 5, Sarasota Christian 0: The Thunder built a 3-0 lead by halftime and coasted to their third win at home. Sarasota Christian has been outscored by 26 goals through eight games this season.
Girls Soccer
Out-of-Door Academy 4, Sarasota Christian 0: The Thunder won its third game of the week in convincing fashion. Out-of-Door Academy also beat Bradenton Christian and Imagine School of North Port this week. The Thunder outscored its three opponents 16-1.
