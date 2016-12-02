Bayshore boys basketball wins first of season

After two heartbreaking losses to begin the season, Bayshore High School earned a 64-56 victory against Tarpon Springs on Friday.
The Bruins slowly built an eight-point lead midway through the third quarter. Unlike in the first two games, in which they lost late leads, Bayshore held the advantage the rest of the way.
Jaylen Pauley led the Bruins with 15 points. Vernard Brown II added eight points, six rebounds and three assists on a night in which 10 players scored.
The Bruins (1-2, 1-1) return to action Tuesday with another trip across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge with a game at Tampa Gibbs.
Clearwater Central Catholic 48, Cardinal Mooney 43: Mac Sacco had a team-high 16 points and Kendall Johnson produced a team-high nine rebounds to lead Cardinal Mooney (2-4) in the road loss. Cardinal Mooney trailed by four at the half, but fell into a 15-point hole in the third quarter before fighting back. The final was as close as the Cougars drew. Jordan McNeal added 13 points, three assists and six rebounds. The Cougars return to action Tuesday at home against Southeast.
Braden River 71, Saint Stephen’s 40: Jacob Garrett and Deoni Cason scored 19 points each to lead the host Pirates (3-0). Garrett finished with five rebounds and two assists. Cason finished with three rebounds, three steals and two assists. Ryan Duncan collected a team-high 10 rebounds, and Curtis Cobb recorded eight assists. Jordan Murrell scored 10 to lead Saint Stephens. Braden River plays at Palmetto on Tuesday.
Lakewood Ranch 63, Seffner Christian 37: Devin Twenty led the visiting Mustangs (3-0) with 17 points, including four 3-pointers. Blauvelt Georges added 11 points, and Brock Sisson had 10. Sam Hester contributed six assists while Jack Kelley produced eight rebounds. The Mustangs begin district play at Manatee on Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Manatee 43, Saint Stephen’s 29: Bri Purington scored 13 points for the host Hurricanes (3-2), who received 11 points apiece from Carly Paynter and Deanay Watson. For Saint Stephen’s, Jamie Springstead had 12 and Sarah Stevens eight.
Girls soccer
Out-of-Door 8, North Port Imagine 1: Out-of-Door Academy completed a busy week with the romp. The Thunder, who played three games this week, return to action Tuesday at home against Southeast at 5 p.m.
Boys soccer
Saint Stephen’s 2, at Tampa Catholic 2: Senior captain Jon Boyd scored once and assisted on the second goal as Saint Stephen’s salvaged a tie in a nondistrict game. Chris Pennewill scored the other goal and Nico Colacci was credited with the other assist. In goal, Trever Mulqueen recorded seven saves for the Falcons (6-2-1), who return to action at Sarasota Chrisitan on Monday.
Venice 1, Lakewood Ranch 1: Venice remained unbeaten by earning a tie with the Mustangs.
Out-of-Door 8, North Port Imagine 0: The Thunder return to action Tuesday at home against Southeast at 7 p.m.
