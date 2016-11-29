FHSAA releases high school football classifications for next two years

The Florida High School Athletic Association unveiled the football classifications for the next two seasons Tuesday morning.
There was no change for county programs, but schools can petition to move up or down a classification based on increasing or decreasing enrollment numbers as stated by FHSAA Policy 12.2.8.
Manatee remains an 8A program in District 6, while Braden River, Lakewood Ranch and Palmetto are part of the six-team 7A-11, along with North Port, Sarasota and Venice.
In 5A-11, Bayshore and Southeast stayed put.
The district assignments were set two years ago, and run on a four-year cycle.
The biggest change occurs in the lower classifications in lieu of the playoff format changing for 2017.
Under the new format, Class 4A-1A do not have districts. This was done to encourage independent programs to return to the FHSAA and free up scheduling for those teams.
The three private schools in the county - Bradenton Christian, IMG Academy and Saint Stephen's - remained independents. Additionally, Out-of-Door Academy remained an independent.
IMG plays a national schedule, while BCS, ODA and Saint Stephen's play in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference.
The Falcons captured the SSAC title with a Florida Bowl victory over Vero Beach Saint Edwards earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Cardinal Mooney is still a 3A program and is in Region 3 with seven other programs, including old district mates' Clearwater Central Catholic, Clearwater Calvary Christian and St. Petersburg Catholic.
