Saint Stephen’s tops Southeast in boys soccer; Braden River win boys basketball opener

Jon Boyd scored two goals and goalkeeper Trevor Mulqueen made four saves as the Saint Stephen’s boys soccer team defeated visiting Southeast 4-0 on Monday night.
Danny Kukanza and Alex Virgilio also found the back of the net for the Falcons, who improved to 5-2. Virgilio led Saint Stephen’s with two assists, followed by Kevin Zandomenego and Noah LaBelle with one apiece.
Falcons head coach Marc Jones said he was pleased with the result.
“The performances are getting stronger,” Jones said. “The team is really stepping up.”
Saint Stephen’s hosts Sarasota Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Braden River 55, Cardinal Mooney 52: Jacob Garrett had 18 points and five rebounds and the Pirates outlasted the host Cougars in overtime to win their season opener.
Daniel Tart had 14 points, six rebounds and three assists for Braden River, and point guard Curtis Cobb (8 points, 4 assists) took a charge with about 12 seconds left in overtime to help preserve the Pirates’ lead.
Derek Arnel led Cardinal Mooney (1-2) with 14 points and also had four assists, while Mac Sacco contributed 13 points and four rebounds.
Braden River plays faces Sarasota Military Academy at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Cardinal Mooney travels to North Port for a 7 p.m. game Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Bradenton Christian 64, Northside Christian 22: Amy Van Ryn scored a team-high 13 points as the visiting Panthers improved to 3-0 with a victory over the Mustangs (2-3).
Bailey Sikkema and Jessica Jackson each scored 12 points for BCS, which hosts Out-of-Door Academy at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Sarasota Riverview 52, Southeast 42: A’Moni Waiters had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the host Seminoles (5-3), but they could not overcome the absence of senior Marlene Valcin in a loss to the Rams.
Daija Snipes had 12 points and five assists for Southeast, which travels to St. Petersburg on Wednesday to face Gibbs.
