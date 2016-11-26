Lakewood Ranch wins second straight to open boys basketball season

Devin Twenty scored 17 points to lead the Lakewood Ranch boys basketball team to a 60-50 win over Miami Belen Jesuit on Saturday in the Lehigh Lightning Turkey Shootout. Sam Hester and Damien Gordon each scored 12 points for the Mustangs (2-0), who also got a team-high 12 rebounds from Justin Muscara.
Lakewood Ranch next plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Seffner Christian.
Girls basketball
Southeast 77, Sarasota Military Academy 42: The Seminoles dominated in the paint, led by A’moni Waiters’ 33 points and 15 rebounds, and improved to 5-2 with a victory at the Sarasota Thanksgiving Shootout.
Marline Valcin, who along with Waiters only played the first three quarters, scored 15 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Daija Snipes led Southeast with eight assists. The Noles host Riverview at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Lakewood Ranch 53, Winter Park 35: The Mustangs completed back-to-back wins at the Florida Prospects Thanksgiving Classic in Orlando to improve to 5-0 this season.
Shauntavia Green led Lakewood Ranch with 11 points, followed by Megan Veneman with eight. LaDazhia Williams almost had a double-double with eight points and 11 rebounds, and Cierra McKinon had a team-high 13 boards.
The Mustangs return to the court for a 7:30 p.m. game Tuesday at Venice.
