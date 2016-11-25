Southeast girls basketball defeats Venice at Sarasota Thanksgiving Shootout

Tamara Shivalier came off the bench to score seven points, including a key 3-pointer, and the Southeast High girls basketball team defeated Venice 46-43 Friday at the Sarasota Thanksgiving Shootout.
A’moni Waiters led the Seminoles (4-2) with 12 points and had five rebounds. Destiny Walker tossed in 11 points. Southeast senior Marline Valcin turned in a solid defensive effort against Venice senior standout Talee Howard, who had 20 points.
Southeast plays at 4:30 p.m. Saturday against Sarasota Military Academy at Sarasota High.
Lakewood Ranch 71, Orlando Colonial 61: Ladazhia Williams scored 39 points to lead the Mustangs (4-0) at the Florida Prospects Thanksgiving Classic at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando.
Cierra McKinon scored 13 points and Shauntavia Green 12 for Ranch, which plays Winter Park at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Boys basketball
Lakewood Ranch 85, Martin County 60: Jack Kelley scored 19 points, while Devin Twenty filled up the box score with 13 points, five assists, seven rebounds and six steals as the Mustangs opened their regular season with a win at the Lehigh Lightning Turkey Shootout.
Cameron Lindblad added 16 points, while Sam Hester contributed 14 points, five rebounds and three steals.
The Mustangs play Miami Belen Jesuit at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Lehigh.
HERALD STAFF
