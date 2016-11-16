High School Sports

Prep roundup: Lakewood Ranch beats Sarasota Riverview 73-25

Emma Fazio had 14 points as Lakewood Ranch’s varsity girls basketball team opened their season with a big win over Sarasota Riveriew 73-25 on Wednesdsay night. LaDazhia Williams had 12 points, Shayuntavia Green had 10 and Kayla Bell had 11.

Lakewood Ranch’s next game is at Seffner Christian.

Out-of-Door Academy 42, Canterbury St. Pete 36: ODA won at home against Canterbury on Wednesday.

Palmetto 64, Sarasota Riverview 58: Anissa Washington’s 20 points paced the unbeaten Tigers (2-0) late Tuesday night. Tina Stephens (17 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks) and Mo Jones (12 points) also tallied double-figure scoring games for Palmetto.

Boys soccer

Palmetto 7, Punta Gorda Charlotte 2: Freddy Manriquez scored a hat trick, while Ty Dolan added four assists in the Tigers’ boys soccer rout late Tuesday. Other goal scorers included: Candido Calvillo, Andy Santana and George Morales (two goals). Frankie Arroyo and Santana also added assists for the Tigers (1-1). Palmetto heads to North Port on Thursday for its next match.

Saint Stephen’s 8, Out-of-Door Academy 0: The Falcons remained perfect with multi-goal games from Nico Colacci (two), Noah LaBelle (two and two assists) and Jon Boyd (two and an assist) late Tuesday night. Saint Stephen’s (3-0 overall, 2-0 district) also received goals from Ben Whorf and Dan Li, while Cline Burgess added two assists. Trevor Mulqueen tallied four saves in the clean sheet victory.

