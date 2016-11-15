Prep roundup: Lakewood Ranch boys soccer blanks Sarasota Riverview

The Lakewood Ranch Mustangs (3-0 overall, 2-0 district) received goals from four different players in their 4-0 win over Sarasota Riverview in boys soccer action on Tuesday. They were: Pablo Vargas, Sam Stapleton-Jones, Nate Ellis and Connor Bezet. Goalkeeper Ryan Freeman stopped five shots to pick up his second clean sheet this season. The Mustangs play host to Manatee this Thursday for their next match.
Bradenton Christian 2, Sarasota Christian 0: The host Panthers (3-0-1 overall, 1-0 district) blanked the Blazers behind Tyler Pearson (goal), Carter Reemlin (goal, assist) and Dylan Bezet (assist). Goalkeeper Nathan Cunnen tallied five saves for his second clean sheet this season. BCS travels to Saint Stephen’s on Thursday for its next match.
Braden River 6, Southeast 1: The Pirates (3-0) received a hat trick from Kemal Inandi and Adan Escobar, Samuel Goodwin and Oswaldo Herrera closed out the scoring. Kyle Villarante and Michael Villarante added a pair of assists, apiece. Inandi also added an assist, while Jake Buffaline tallied four saves in the win. Braden River plays Venice on Thursday next.
Girls soccer
Out-of-Door Academy 4, Saint Stephen’s 1: Natalie Gorji’s brace paced the Thunder’s victory over the Falcons on Tuesday. In addition to her two goals, Gorji added an assist, while Abby Lagasse and Kat Pacitti each scored. ODA also got assists from Caitlin Lutton and Heather Squitieri. Katie Pierce scored the Falcons’ only goal off ODA keeper Chloe Spingler, who finished with four saves. Kelsey Leskinen had 12 saves in the loss. The Falcons are 3-1, while ODA stayed unbeaten at 4-0. Saint Stephen’s hosts Bradenton Christian on Thursday. The Thunder return to play in two weeks following the Thanksgiving break against BCS.
Manatee 8, Sarasota 0: Makenna Stickler led the Hurricanes’ rout with a hat trick. Ayla Johnston added two goals, while Manatee’s Eva Preston (goal, two assists), Sydney Cornell (goal) and Kyra Himes (goal) capped the scoring. Manatee stayed unbeaten, upping its record to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in district play. The Canes host Lakewood Ranch in another district match this Thursday.
Bradenton Christian 2, Sarasota Christian 1: Madison Allen scored the match-winner at the end of the first half, while assisting the Molly Setsma on the first goal. Goalkeeper Rayna Smith had 11 saves as the host Panthers stayed unbeaten with a 4-0 overall mark and 2-0 in district play. BCS travels to Saint Stephen’s on Thursday for its next match.
