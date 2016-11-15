Hometown Heroes: DRC chips in New York Giants’ shutdown of AJ Green

For the first time since Week 4 in the NFL season, Lakewood Ranch alum Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie didn’t start at cornerback for the New York Giants.
DRC still played and was part of a secondary that shut down vaunted Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green during a 21-20 victory on Monday Night Football.
DRC tallied two tackles and a pass breakup.
The starting defensive back duo of Eli Apple and Janoris Jenkins clamped down on Green, limiting the star receiver to no more than 3.5 yards per target, according to Pro Football Focus.
DRC is just one of several Hometown Heroes who shined this past week.
Here’s a look at other Manatee County prep stars succeeding at the next level:
Demarcus Christmas — The Manatee High alum had two tackles in Florida State’s 45-7 victory over Boston College last Friday.
Joey Lauro — Tallied one sack among his four tackles in Bucknell’s 21-7 victory at Georgetown last Saturday. The Manatee High alum is the starting strong safety for the Bison.
Blake Keller — A former standout on Manatee High’s defensive line that dominated teams en route to a 2011 state title, Keller received his first start for Marshall last Saturday since the Thundering Herd’s second game this season. He made two tackles with one quarterback hurry for a Marshall defense that held Middle Tennessee under 300 yards of total offense for the first time in 20 games. Keller also played against a fellow 941 area code native in Sarasota Riverview’s Richie James, who led Middle Tennessee with 12 catches for 122 yards.
Tim Dinsdale — One of two Manatee High alums, along with Caleb Rudisill, at Florida’s lone school with scholarship wrestling, Dinsdale captured Mid-South Conference Wrestler of the Week honors for his performance with Lakeland’s Southeastern University. A sophomore, Dinsdale picked up the award on Monday after winning all three of his matches at last week’s St. Andrews (N.C.) Duals. He picked up one win with a pin and two others via decision.
Jacob Sannon — The Southeast alum had two catches for 27 yards in Idaho’s 47-14 victory over Texas State last week. The starting wide receiver for the Vandals has 21 catches on the season.
Jade Adams — A starting defender for Barry University’s women’s soccer team, the Palmetto and IMG Academy alum didn’t have to wait long in extra time for her club to secure the match-winner and keep the season alive. Just 32 seconds into the first extra time period, Barry University notched the game-winning goal to lift the Buccaneers into the NCAA Division II third round, where they’ll face West Florida on Friday.
Lauren Csubak — The Saint Stephen’s alum snagged 15th place with a time of 23:08.57 in the 6K race to help Saint Leo log a second-place team finish in the NCAA Women’s Division II South Region Cross Country Championship recently. A junior, Csubak and Saint Leo race in the NCAA Women’s Division II National Championship this weekend in the Tampa Bay area.
