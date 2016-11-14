Bradenton Christian crushes Imagine 8-0

No one’s been able to score on Bradenton Christian in girls soccer so far this season, and Rayna Smith stopped four shots as the Panthers (3-0) shut down the Sharks 8-0 on Monday in a home game.
Molly Setsma had four goals and one assist, and Niecey Johnson and Maddison Allen had a goal and an assist. Bradenton Christian’s next game is at home on Tuesday against Sarasota Christian.
Boys soccer
Bradenton Christian 8, Imagine of North Port 0: Tyler Pearson had two goals and one assist, and Bathie Thiem had a goal and two assists as the Panthers’ (2-0-1) boys team also shut out Imagine on Monday at home. Antonio Geraldo had two goals and Nathan Cunneen stopped three shots. Their next game is at home on Tuesday against Sarasota Christian.
Girls basketball
Out-of-Door Academy 44, St. Pete Catholic 34: The Thunder won a nonconference game on Monday at home. Their next game is Tuesday at St. Stephen’s.
Palmetto 62, Avon Park 21: Tina Stephens and Anissa Washington each had 23 points, and Moe Jones added six points, as the host Tigers (1-0) thrashed Avon Park on Monday.
Stephens had 17 rebounds and four assists, and Washington had 12 rebounds and two assists.
The Tigers’ next game is at Sarasota Riverview on Tuesday.
