November 8, 2016 10:55 PM

Bradenton Christian girls soccer beats SMA

A goal by Molly Stesma, with an assist by Catherine Calhoun, gave Bradenton Christian School’s girls soccer team (1-0) a 1-0 win over Sarasota Military Academy in the season opener on Tuesday.

Braden River 1, Sarasota Riverview 1: Lexi Madrid had an unassisted goal as Braden River (2-1-1) tied Riverview Sarasota. Their next game is the district opener against Charlotte on Thursday.

Bayshore 3, Southeast 1: Emma Lakomiak had a goal and Jamie Cline had an assist as Southeast (0-3) fell on Tuesday. Their next game is in Largo on Thursday.

Lakewood Ranch 5, North Port 2: Madison Krsces had a goal and Faith Schyck had two goals and an assist as Lakewood Ranch (3-0) won on Tuesday. Their next game is at Sarasota on Thursday.

Manatee 5, Palmetto 1: Julie Murdock had two goals and one assist, and Amelia Greaves had an assist in the Hurricanes’ (2-0) win. Ayla Johnston had two assists. Manatee’s next game is Thursday at St. Petersburg High School.

Boys soccer

Bradenton Christian 3, Sarasota Military Academy 3: Tyler Pearson had the first goal unassisted and an assist in the second goal as the teams ended in a tie. Natanel Martinez had the second goal, and Pearson scored with an assist by Jack Mello to tie the game.

Lakewood Ranch 4, North Port 0: Pablo Vargas had two goals and Ricky Yanez and Anthony Hronchic each added a goal as Lakewood Ranch (1-0) won on Tuesday. Josh Lavieri had seven saves in goal. Their next game is at Sarasota on Thursday.

Braden River 4, Sarasota 2: Kemal Inandi had two goals and Kyle Villarante had two assists as Braden River (1-0) won its opener. The next game is Wednesday at home against Charlotte.

Girls basketball

Lakewood Ranch 50, Tampa Catholic 38: Shauntavia Green had 16 points and Ladashia Williams sank eight as Lakewood Ranch (1-0) beat Tampa Catholic in the season opener.

