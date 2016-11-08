Prep Football Week 11 Power Poll

Editor’s note: Programs are ranked based on how they are performing against their own schedules, not based on hypothetical head-to-head matchups.
Voting points breakdown: 10 for first, 8 for second, 6 for third, 4 for fourth, 2 for fifth, 1 for sixth. (Last week, school, record, points with first-place votes in parentheses)
Public schools
1. (1) Braden River, 8-1, 50 points (5)
After getting only one road playoff game en route to last year’s state semifinal appearance, the Pirates begin their quest for another deep run on the road this week. But in a year where Manatee County didn’t get a district title from any program, the Pirates still close out the final Power Poll like they did in 2015: on top. Can Braden River repeat their playoff success from a year ago?
This week: at Naples Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.
2. (2) Manatee, 7-3, 40
A quick start was needed for the Hurricanes to hold off Southeast’s valiant second-half charge in the annual county rivalry game. Manatee now turns its attention to a familiar opponent in Orlando. It’s the third straight year the Canes will see Dr. Phillips in the playoffs, with Manatee winning on a last-second field goal two years ago and Dr. Phillips winning easily last year.
This week: at Orlando Dr. Phillips, 7:30 p.m.
3. (3) Palmetto, 6-4, 30
The Tigers started out strong this year, but a third straight loss has them just above .500 for the season. It’s the second straight year Palmetto’s season ended with three straight defeats as the Tigers schedule featured heavyweight games against Venice, Braden River and Punta Gorda Charlotte, who each defeated Palmetto, for the last two years.
This week: Season complete.
4. (4) Southeast, 4-5, 20
A second consecutive second-half comeback didn’t materialize fully for the Seminoles against archrival Manatee. The teams combined for 23 penalities for 205 yards, and it’s an area that Southeast (13 for 125) needs to clean up in this week’s playoff opener against the team that knocked them out last year.
This week: at Fort Myers Dunbar, 7:30 p.m.
5. (5) Lakewood Ranch, 2-7, 10
The Mustangs head into the offseason on a win streak, ending the year with two straight wins. Now the opponents, North Port and Arcadia DeSoto, might not have been top-tier, but the fact remains Lakewood Ranch has some confidence it can build on for next year.
This week: Season complete.
6. (6) Bayshore, 0-9, 5
A dismal season ended at the hands of playoff-bound Cardinal Mooney, which assured the Bruins of a winless season. Bayshore’s rebuilding process under head coach John Biezuns will take time and patience.
This week: Season complete.
Private schools
1. (1) IMG Academy, 9-0, 50 (5)
New week, same old story. The Ascenders overpowered their opponent with QB Kellen Mond doing most of the damage. But IMG isn’t at full strength, either, as Georgia commit Robert Beal (DE) and junior RB Asa Martin, each left the program last week and returned to their home state.
This week: vs. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.), 7 p.m. (Saturday)
2. (2) Cardinal Mooney, 8-2, 40
The Cougars got the tuneup they needed in crushing hapless Bayshore last week. Now, Mooney must navigate a cross-state trip for its playoff opener. It’s not unfamiliar territory for the Cougars, who nearly pulled off an upset in last year’s playoff trip to the east coast.
This week: at Melbourne Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
3. (3) Saint Stephen’s, 9-1, 30
The Falcons are on the verge of back-to-back trips to the Florida Bowl, but they must win on the road in Lecanto to get back to the title game. On paper, Saint Stephen’s should walk away with a win as the top-ranked team in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference, according to MaxPreps.
This week: at Lecanto Seven Rivers Christian, 7 p.m.
4. (4) Bradenton Christian, 3-5, 20
After dropping the program’s first playoff game in Jacksonville by a narrow margin, there wasn’t much consolation for the Panthers this past week. But BCS responded in a big way, closing out the year with a 56-31 victory over Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin.
This week: Season complete.
5. (5) Out-of-Door Academy, 3-7, 10
The Thunder blanked last year’s SSAC champion, Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic, 36-0 to close out the year with a second straight victory. ODA can head into the offseason with a little confidence as nine seniors departed on a high note. RB Dakota Dickerson keyed ODA’s win with three TDs and 109 rushing yards.
This week: Season complete.
Voters: Herald sports reporters Jason Dill, David Wilson; sports correspondent Chad Brockhoff; sports editor Mark Lawrence; Sunday news editor Alan Bellittera.
