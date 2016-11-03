Lakewood Ranch’s Courtney Chapin aiming for state swimming title in senior year

0:18 Braden River QB Louis Colosimo discusses recent passing success Pause

0:11 Man wearing TuTu breaks into Tampa farmers market

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

0:39 High school football coach pours syrup into player's belly button

2:39 Trump slams Clinton over new email scandal in Miami

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

2:03 Miami-Dade's Venom One handles more than just poisonous snake bites

0:39 Manatee Technical College instructor John Kenney talks about jobs available in the plumbing field

6:42 Election Rewind - VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive