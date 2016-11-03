High School Sports

November 3, 2016 5:22 PM

High school football Week 11 preview: ODA

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic (2-7) at Out-of-Door Academy (2-7)

When: 7 p.m.

The scoop: The Thunder received a momentum boost heading toward the offseason with last week's victory against Master’s Academy. ... This week, they’ll stay at home to wrap up the 2016 season with a game against last year's Florida Bowl champion, Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic. ... The Hawks like to run the ball, and that's an area that has hurt ODA this season. ... The Thunder have allowed 153.2 rushing yards per game.

Prediction: Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic 42, ODA 17

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

