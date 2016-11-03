High school football Week 11 preview: ODA

Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic (2-7) at Out-of-Door Academy (2-7)
When: 7 p.m.
The scoop: The Thunder received a momentum boost heading toward the offseason with last week's victory against Master’s Academy. ... This week, they’ll stay at home to wrap up the 2016 season with a game against last year's Florida Bowl champion, Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic. ... The Hawks like to run the ball, and that's an area that has hurt ODA this season. ... The Thunder have allowed 153.2 rushing yards per game.
Prediction: Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic 42, ODA 17
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments