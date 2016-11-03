High school football Week 11 preview: IMG Academy

IMG Academy (8-0) at Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna (7-2)
When: 1 p.m., Saturday
The scoop: The Ascenders had little trouble with their second trip to California of the season, dusting Long Beach Poly 34-0. ... It was the third shutout this season for IMG, the second-ranked team in the nation. ... Now the Ascenders face a team that reportedly tried cancelling the game earlier this season. It’s still scheduled, and it begins a stretch run toward vying for the mythical national title for the Ascenders. ... Chaminade-Madonna is a district champion and begins the Class 3A playoffs next week, but is overmatched against an IMG team with loads of Division I talent and depth from the likes of QB Kellen Mond, LB Dylan Moses, OL Cesar Ruiz and DBs Marcus Williamson, Grant Delpit and Isaiah Pryor.
Prediction: IMG Academy 42, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna 0
