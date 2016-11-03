High School Sports

November 3, 2016 5:01 PM

High school football Week 11 preview: Manatee-Southeast

By Jason Dill

Manatee (6-3) at Southeast (4-4)

On the air: 930 AM, 103.1 FM

Online: SETV Southeast High School Television (youtube.com), am930theanswer.com

When: 7:30 p.m.

The scoop: It's not a competitive rivalry anymore with Manatee capturing the four of the last five meetings by a 47.5 average winning margin. ... Yet, this is still the historical rivalry for Manatee County. ... The Hurricanes, representing West Bradenton, lock up with the Seminoles, representing East Bradenton, in their annual gridiron battle. ... These two are playoff teams, and Manatee owns a 20-14 lead in the all-time series, though Southeast is the last Manatee County team to defeat the Hurricanes. ... The Noles did it in 2006. ... Southeast is coming off a playoff-clinching victory, where the Noles needed a second-half comeback to head back to the playoffs. ... Manatee secured its playoff life with a road victory in Lithia last week.

Prediction: Manatee 42, Southeast 14

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

