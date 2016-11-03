High school football Week 11 preview: Braden River

Braden River (7-1) at St. Petersburg Gibbs (2-5)
Online: Pirate Nation HS Live Stream (youtube.com)
When: 7:30 p.m.
The scoop: It’s a tune-up for two playoff teams, but the Pirates — and their state ranking in Class 7A — have the better chance at a deep run. ... Braden River is a prohibitive favorite with the Joe Pinkos Forecaster, on FloridaHSFootball.com, choosing the Pirates by 59 points. ... If that rings true, then head coach Curt Bradley will get his younger players valuable game experience. ... QB Louis Colosimo leads the county in completion percentage (67.1) and has thrown one interception against 21 TDs. ... Gibbs has won two games, but both were district contests to book a playoff berth. ... The Gladiators have thrown seven interceptions from three quarterbacks, and the team has produced 86 points this year.
Prediction: Braden River 49, St. Pete Gibbs 0
