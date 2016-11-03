High school football Week 11 preview - Braden River at St. Pete Gibbs

The Saint Stephen's Falcons host the Zephyrhills Christian Academy Warriors in the second round of the Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs Friday. David Wilson breaks down the game in the Week 11 Bradenton Blitz.
The Bradenton Chrsitian Panthers travel to Jacksonville to face the Chris's Church Academy Eagles in the first round of the Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs Friday. David Wilson breaks down the game in the Week10 Bradenton Blitz.
The Saint Stephen's Falcons host the Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin Hurricanes in the first round of the Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs Friday. David Wilson breaks down the game in the Week 10 Bradenton Blitz.