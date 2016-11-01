Prep Football Week 11 Power Poll

0:51 Coastal Orthopedics Dr. Steven Schafer discusses ACLs in the modern day Pause

0:31 Halloween draws crowd to DeSoto Square mall in Bradenton

1:17 Parrish woman is nearly 90 and can ride a bicycle between 14 and 16 miles an hour

0:39 Manatee Technical College instructor John Kenney talks about jobs available in the plumbing field

1:25 Cameras captured suspected kidnapping at mall

0:13 Snapchat video appears to show driver speeding before fatal crash

11:10 Pulse nightclub shooter calls 911 part 2/2 (Warning explicit language)

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

2:27 Vaccine needed in fight against Zika