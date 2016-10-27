High school football Week 10 preview: IMG Academy

1:15 High school football Week 10 preview - Venice at Palmetto Pause

0:31 Braden River senior Deqwunn McCobb discusses improving his grades and Friday's big football game with Venice

1:09 High school football Week 9 preview - Bayshore at DeSoto County

2:27 High school football Week 8 Game of the Week - Braden River vs. Venice

1:27 High school football Week 9 preview - Bradenton Christian at Canterbury

1:08 Surveillance video captures motorcycle theft

2:27 Vaccine needed in fight against Zika

1:15 High school football Week 10 preview - Lemon Bay at Bayshore

2:10 What to do if you're stopped by police while carrying a concealed weapon