High school football Week 10 preview: IMG Academy

IMG Academy (7-0) at Long Beach (Calif.) Poly (6-2)
When: 10 p.m.
The scoop: The Ascenders are still ranked No. 2 in the nation following a comeback win in Jacksonville last week. ... Now they trek across the country for their second game in California this season. ... IMG QB Kellen Mond continued his torrid year with three second-half rushing TDs to lead IMG past three-time defending Florida Class 3A champion Trinity Christian. ... Long Beach Poly is a traditional national power, but has lost twice this year. ... The Jackrabbits average close to 220 rushing yards per game and will need all of it to get past IMG.
Prediction: IMG Academy 45, Long Beach (Calif.) Poly 14
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments