High school football Week 10 preview: Cardinal Mooney

Clearwater Central Catholic (7-1 overall, 2-0 district) at Cardinal Mooney (7-1, 2-0)
On the air: 1220 AM, 98.3 FM, 106.9 FM
Online: sarasotatalkradio.com
When: 7 p.m.
The scoop: Two bitter rivals meet with a district title at stake. ... CCC is the No. 4 ranked team in Class 3A, while Cardinal Mooney is riding a six-game winning streak. ... No matter how defenses prepare, RB Bryce Williams finds running room. ... The talented back leads the area with 1,108 rushing yards. ... CCC QB Jakob Parks threw for 203 yards in a Marauders victory last week. ... Parks has 18 TD passes against two interceptions this year; senior running back Jervon Newton (870 rushing yards) is also a threat.
Prediction: Clearwater Central Catholic 35, Cardinal Mooney 21
