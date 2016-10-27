High School Sports

October 27, 2016 4:19 PM

High school football Week 10 preview: Southeast

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

Sarasota Booker (3-4 overall, 3-1 district) at Southeast (3-4, 3-1)

Online: SETV Southeast High School Television (youtube.com)

When: 7:30 p.m.

The scoop: An old rivalry is rekindled with high stakes once again. ... The Tornadoes, under former player Dumaka Atkins, are playing lights out football. ... The Seminoles have shown flashes of great play and have struggled at other times. ... The winner is in the playoffs as the Class 5A-District 11 runner-up. ... The Seminoles won last year’s game to book a playoff spot, and they boast a solid passing attack with QB Alex Taylor (1,322 yards) and WR Tyler Stevenson (34 catches). ... In 2003, these two played a double OT game that Booker won to preserve an unbeaten year en route to a state semifinal appearance. ... It should come down to the wire again.

Prediction: Southeast 24, Sarasota Booker 21

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

High school football Week 10 preview - Bradenton Christian at Christ's Church Academy

View more video

Sports Videos