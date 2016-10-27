High school football Week 10 preview: Southeast

Sarasota Booker (3-4 overall, 3-1 district) at Southeast (3-4, 3-1)
Online: SETV Southeast High School Television (youtube.com)
When: 7:30 p.m.
The scoop: An old rivalry is rekindled with high stakes once again. ... The Tornadoes, under former player Dumaka Atkins, are playing lights out football. ... The Seminoles have shown flashes of great play and have struggled at other times. ... The winner is in the playoffs as the Class 5A-District 11 runner-up. ... The Seminoles won last year’s game to book a playoff spot, and they boast a solid passing attack with QB Alex Taylor (1,322 yards) and WR Tyler Stevenson (34 catches). ... In 2003, these two played a double OT game that Booker won to preserve an unbeaten year en route to a state semifinal appearance. ... It should come down to the wire again.
Prediction: Southeast 24, Sarasota Booker 21
