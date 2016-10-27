High School Sports

October 27, 2016 4:07 PM

High school football Week 10 preview: Braden River

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

Sarasota (5-3, 2-2) at Braden River (6-1, 3-1)

When: 7:30 p.m.

The scoop: It’s homecoming and senior night for Braden River. ... A Pirates win and a Palmetto loss means Braden River is the Class 7A-District 11 runner-up and earns Braden River a third straight playoff appearance. ... QB Louis Colosimo threw three TDs and for 291 passing yards in last week’s must-win at Palmetto. ... RB combo of Raymond Thomas (9.0 yards per carry) and Deshaun Fenwick (9.6 ypc) are a lethal dose for the Pirates, too. ... Sarasota QB Bryan Gagg is more than capable under center, but the Sailors have struggled since a 3-0 start. ... They lost three straight before beating lowly North Port and Lakewood Ranch by a combined six points, only scoring 20 combined points.

Prediction: Braden River 42, Sarasota 0

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

