Bayshore’s volleyball season ends with loss to Naples Lely

Lely High School volleyball coach Chris Haire didn’t like what she saw early in the second set of Tuesday night’s Class 6A regional quarterfinal contest against Bayshore.
The Trojans had just won the first set, but were immediately in a 9-3 hole in the second.
The coach called a timeout to talk things over.
“I don’t like to use timeouts until I feel I absolutely need to,” Haire said. “It got to the point where when you have that many errors in a row, we just had to clean the slate and move on. And that’s what they did. They really fought hard and pushed through it.”
The Trojans scored five straight points out of the timeout, rallying back to take the second set 25-20, part of a 3-0 sweep that placed Lely in the regional semifinals.
The Trojans came out of the gates quickly Tuesday, sprinting out to a 6-0 lead in the first set behind five service points by sophomore setter Morgan Broxson. The lead eventually ballooned to 10-2 before the Bruins began to battle back. The early hole proved too much for Bayshore, which dropped the first set 25-17. After rallying to win the second set, Lely never trailed during a 25-17 third-set victory.
The Bruins (12-16) had their season end at Lely in the regional quarterfinals for the second consecutive season. Bayshore coach Nancy Cothron said her team struggled at times to manage a loud Lely crowd and didn’t play nearly as well as it did during the district tournament.
“We just made too many unforced errors, and that’s something we thought we got rid of our last two matches,” Cothron said. “Maybe that was nerves. Playing in this facility is really tough. Last year was tough. This year was tough. I tried to prepare them ahead of time, but there’s nothing that can prepare them for people yelling while they’re serving. It’s different (than what they’re used to), but we just had too many mistakes at the wrong time, and some of my girls who are normally more consistent weren’t tonight.”
Senior Katie Moss led the Trojans with 10 kills while also contributing five aces. Broxson recorded a team-leading seven aces.
