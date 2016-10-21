High school sports schedule for Oct. 21

Friday, Oct. 21
Football
Bradenton Christian at St. Pete Canterbury, 7 p.m.
Out-of-Door Academy at Windermere Prep, 7 p.m.
Braden River at Palmetto, 7:30 p.m.
Manatee at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Venice at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.
Hardee at Southeast, 7:30 p.m.
Bayshore at Desoto County, 7:30 p.m.
IMG Academy at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
District 3A-7 at Carrollwood C.C. 10 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Cross country
Districts
2A-11 at Lakewood Park (Lemon Bay), 9:30 a.m. (girls), 10 a.m. (boys)
Swimming
Districts
4A-6 at Sarasota YMCA, noon
Comments