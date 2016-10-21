High school sports schedule for Oct. 21

High School Sports

Friday, Oct. 21

Football

Bradenton Christian at St. Pete Canterbury, 7 p.m.

Out-of-Door Academy at Windermere Prep, 7 p.m.

Braden River at Palmetto, 7:30 p.m.

Manatee at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Venice at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

Hardee at Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Bayshore at Desoto County, 7:30 p.m.

IMG Academy at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

District 3A-7 at Carrollwood C.C. 10 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Cross country

Districts

2A-11 at Lakewood Park (Lemon Bay), 9:30 a.m. (girls), 10 a.m. (boys)

Swimming

Districts

4A-6 at Sarasota YMCA, noon

