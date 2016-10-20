High school football Week 9 preview: ODA

Out-of-Door Academy (1-6) at Windermere Prep (7-0)
When: 7 p.m.
The scoop: It’s the regular-season finale for ODA, and it’s not a good opponent to have. ... The Thunder face the No. 1 seed in next week's Sunshine State Athletic Conference Coastal League playoffs. ... Windermere Prep is averaging 298.9 rushing yards per game with Ismael Cortes leading the club with 1,001 yards and 15 TDs . ... The Thunder are allowing 318.7 yards per game. ... One area team, though, will likely keep an eye on the Lakers — Saint Stephen's, which is the top seed for the Coral League portion of the SSAC playoffs and are set for a collision course with Windermere Prep if both win three playoff games.
Prediction: Windermere Prep 56, ODA 0
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments