High school football Week 9 preview: IMG Academy

IMG Academy (6-0) at Jacksonville Trinity Christian (5-2)
On the air: ESPN2
When: 7 p.m.
The scoop: Another top-tier opponent awaits IMG Academy. ... Trinity Christian has won three consecutive Class 3A state titles and has five players ranked in the ESPN 300. ... Those players are seniors D.J. Matthews (273 rushing yards, 213 receiving yards) and Shaun Wade (20.5 receiving yards per game), and junior defensive backs Chamarri Conner and Tyreke Johnson and junior linebacker Eriq Gilyard. ... The Conquerors are ranked No. 3 in 3A. ... IMG dusted off 3A state title contender, West Palm Beach Oxbridge, 38-0 last Thursday. ... Ascenders QB Kellen Mond set the program record for total TDs in a season with 23. ... IMG boasts more depth with 21 players between seniors and juniors ranked in the ESPN 300.
Prediction: IMG Academy 35, Jacksonville Trinity Christian 0
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments