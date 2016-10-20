High School Sports

October 20, 2016 12:01 AM

High school football preview Week 9: Saint Stephen’s

By Jason Dill

Seffner Christian (5-2) at Saint Stephen’s (6-1)

When: 7 p.m.

The scoop: These two teams are almost mirror images with their offenses. ... Seffner Christian is averaging 255.9 rushing yards per game, with Tyrell Carter (11.0 YPC) leading the way with 959 rushing yards and 11 TDs. ... The Falcons, fresh off their first division title in program history, average 255.7 rushing yards per game behind Chase Brown (13.1 YPC) and Fred Billy (9.4 YPC). ... Brown had 214 rushing yards on six carries with three TDs last week, while Billy leads Manatee County with 12 rushing TDs.

Prediction: Saint Stephen’s 35, Seffner Christian 28

