October 20, 2016 12:00 AM

High school football preview Week 9: Cardinal Mooney

By Jason Dill

Cardinal Mooney (6-1) at Lakeland Victory Christian (6-0)

On the air: 1220 AM, 98.3 FM, 106.9 FM

Online: sarasotatalkradio.com

When: 6:30 p.m.

The scoop: Last week, Cardinal Mooney clinched a second playoff berth in head coach Drew Lascari’s second season. ... Running back Bryce Williams ran for nearly 150 yards in yet another standout offensive performance. ... The end of the game, though, wasn’t so pretty with a bench-clearing fight taking place. ... Any possible suspensions stemming from the incident haven’t been announced yet. ... Lakeland Victory Christian is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A and is allowing 15.17 points per game on defense.

Prediction: Cardinal Mooney 28, Lakeland Victory Christian 21

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

