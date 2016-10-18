Bayshore volleyball beats Dunedin, advances to district final

The Bayshore High volleyball team defeated Dunedin 25-10, 25-11, 27-25 on Tuesday to advance to the Class 6A-District 11 championship.
Jasmine Youngthunder led the Bruins (12-14) with 26 assists, four kills, two blocks and four aces. Other standouts included Audrey Strom (six kills, six digs, three aces), Kenia Cuqui-Bello (five kills, five aces, three digs) and Alexus Norman (five kills, one block).
After rolling through the first two sets, the Bruins started slowly in the third set, but they stayed aggressive and rallied to close out the match, according to head coach Nancy Cothron.
Bayshore will face Tarpon Springs on the road for the district championship on Thursday night.
Golf
Class 3A-Region 5 boys: Even though Lakewood Ranch won three straight state championships from 2011-13 and is a regular area power on the scene, the Mustangs weren’t having a typical season this fall.
Then Monday’s Class 3A-Region 5 tournament at Lake Suzy’s Kingsway Country Club took place.
The Mustangs did something unique, even by the program’s lofty standards. Lakewood Ranch became the first area program to take third place at districts and advance from regionals since the postseason format changed in 2000.
To do so, Lakewood Ranch took second behind Naples Gulf Coast with Billy Herten, Louis DelFabro and Mike Wijas recording 79s and Drew Angelo posting an 83. Dylan Gabbart (89) also competed.
The Mustangs missed out on the state tournament last year, but are returning to the 3A event at Mission Inn in Howey-in-the-Hills next Tuesday and Wednesday. And they accomplished it by pipping Lithia Newsome by one shot.
Sarasota Riverview and Venice, who were ahead of the Mustangs at districts, were two and four shots behind, respectively. Naples Gulf Coast won the region tourney by 14 shots.
