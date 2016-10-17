Saint Stephen’s wins Class 1A-District 6 boys golf crown

Massimo Mbetse fired a 3-under 69 to lead Saint Stephen’s (299) to the Region A-6 boys golf championship Monday at The Verandah’s Old Orange course.
David Gao and David Hu contributed 74s for the Falcons while Ryan Kinkhead added a 77.
Community School of Naples had a rough start to the tournament, shooting 13-over through the first four holes.
The Seahawks needed a spark and got it when Harrison Ornstein birdied three holes in a row to close out the front nine. He shifted the momentum for his team and CSN rallied to go 10-over during the last 13 holes, including 4-under on the last five holes of the front nine, to edge Bishop Verot 311-312 for region runner-up honors and a trip to state next week.
Class 1A-Region 6 Tournament
The Verandah Club, Par-72
Team scores: Bradenton St. Stephen’s 299, Community School of Naples 311, Bishop Verot 312, Seacrest Country Day 314, Sarasota Cardinal Mooney 326, Sarasota Out of Door 333, Canterbury 362, Evangelical Christian 365
Fort Myers Bishop Verot: Reece Kyle 84, Alex Hussey 83, Mason Kiernan 75, Harrison Kyle 80, Nolan Jerriey 74
Fort Myers Canterbury: Trennen Turco 97, Chad Bowling 87, Jackson Gottko 91, William Shae 87, John Gamba 97
Sarasota Cardinal Mooney: Kyle Jarrett 77, Noah Kumar 85, Jake Nash 83, Robbie Higgins 81, Dalton Plattner 85
Community School of Naples: Harrison Ornstein 73, Joshua Braverman 73, James Phelps 83, Tommy Amendola 82, Messina 85
Fort Myers Evangelical Christian: Shane Reynolds 76, Jarred Jordan 94, Jaxon Wolf 89, John Harley 106, Ben Specht 107
Naples St. John Neumann: Gus Vickers 90, Andrew Myers 81, Franco Debella 100, Chris Uhlar 107, Robert Walbert 96
Saint Stephen’s: Alan Klenor 83, Massimo Mbetse 69, David Gao 74, Ryan Kinkhead 77, David Hu 74
Naples Seacrest Country Day: Blake Wheeler 87, Jayson Iten 80, Chase Bigham 74, David Morgan 73, J.P. Arpin WD
Out-of-Door Academy: Max Coutsolioutsos 77, Jim Cai 78, Josh Silverman 87, Wyatt Plattner 91, James Vickery 96
Volleyball
Braden River 3, Lakewood Ranch 0: The host Pirates (12-14) opened the Class 8A-District 11 tournament with a 25-23, 25-15, 25-16 victory against the Mustangs.
Standout players for Braden River included Serenity McNair (18 service points, five aces, nine digs), Lea Beukema (20 service points, two aces, 12 digs) and Camrie Henderson (four blocks, 11 kills).
The Pirates advance to Tuesday’s semifinals, where they will play at Venice. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Southeast 3, St. Pete Lakewood 0: The Seminoles advanced to the semifinals of the Class 6A-District 11 tournament with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-20 victory.
Standout players for the Seminoles included Marline Valcin (13 kills, eight digs), Molly Persson (45 sets, two kills, two digs) and Maxine Maldonado (five aces, three digs) and Brooke Washington (seven aces, four digs, three kills).
Southeast advances to face host Tarpon Springs at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Football
Bradenton Christian 9, St. Pete Shorecrest 7: Bathie Thiam’s 42-yard field goal with about three minutes to play helped the Panthers defeat the Chargers in a one-quarter tiebreaker to win the runner-up spot and a playoff berth in the Coral Bay division of the Sunshine State Athletic Conference.
BCS took a 6-0 lead on a 4-yard touchdown run by Brett Gerber, and after Shorecrest took a one-point lead, Thiam’s kick gave the Panthers the lead for good.
Dominick Otteni led the Panthers with 59 yards on four carries, and Winston Spencer spurred on the defensive effort with four tackles and a sack.
BCS is back in action at 7 p.m. Friday night at St. Petersburg Canterbury.
THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
TUESDAY
Volleyball
8A-11: Sarasota or Palmetto at Manatee, 7 p.m.
8A-11: Braden River at Venice, 7 p.m.
6A-11: Dunedin or St. Petersburg Gibbs at Bayshore, 7 p.m.
6A-11: Southeast at Tarpon Springs, 7 p.m.
3A-5: Out-of-Door Academy vs. Saint Stephen’s (at Sarasota Christian), 5 p.m.
3A-5: Bradenton Christian or Imagine School of North Port at Sarasota Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Golf
2A-7: Golf Hammock (Sebring), 9:30 a.m.
THURSDAY
Football
Cardinal Mooney at Victory Christian Academy (Lakeland), 6:30 p.m.
Seffner Christian at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
8A-11: District championship at higher seed, 7 p.m.
6A-11: District championship at higher seed, 7 p.m.
3A-5: District championship at Sarasota Christian, 7 p.m.
Cross Country
District 4A-8 at Taylor Park, Palm Harbor, 9 a.m. (girls), 9:40 a,m. (boys)
District 3A-10 at Eagle Lake Park, Osceola,9 a.m. (girls), 9:40 a.m. (boys)
District 1A-7 at GT Bray Park (Bradenton), 9 a.m. (girls), 9:45 a.m. (boys)
