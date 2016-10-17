Braden River-Venice classic leads this week’s Numbers Game

Phew! What an exhausting Week 8 of the high school football season. The instant classic that was Braden River-Venice alters the Class 7A-District 11 playoff picture as Palmetto took care of business to remain atop the standings with Venice. That game, as well as Manatee’s shocking defeat to Sarasota Riverview, top this week’s Numbers Game.
We’ll also dive into Saint Stephen’s gaudy rushing digits, and the nation’s No. 2-ranked team got an individual record last Thursday.
The season is winding down and playoff berths are getting decided soon. So strap in and munch on the figures that comprised an action-packed Week 7.
50
Percentage of third downs Venice converted last Friday night to defeat Braden River 42-35 and snap the Pirates’ 25-game regular season winning streak. Braden River also didn’t stop the Indians on two fourth downs that ended up resulting in Venice touchdowns. Another killer for Braden River were some penalties that stalled key drives, particularly on the Pirates’ first drive of the fourth quarter. That allowed the Indians to take a two-touchdown lead. Braden River was saddled with 10 penalties compared to seven for Venice.
7
Different receivers Braden River quarterback Louis Colosimo connected with in his 469-yard, four-touchdown passing performance against Venice. Colosimo was thrust into a pivotal role on Friday when Braden River’s vaunted running game was slowed down and the Pirates fell into an early 14-0 hole. Four different receivers caught at least five passes with Niko Traylor (eight for 104 yards) having the most catches and yards.
30
Average margin of victory for Manatee in 10 previous wins against Sarasota Riverview before the Rams ended their slide against the Hurricanes with a 42-33 victory last Friday. The loss was also the third for the Canes this season, which means it’s the first time since 2008 that Manatee has three regular season losses. That was also the last time the Canes missed the playoffs. To get to the postseason this year, Manatee has to win its last two district games at Riverview in Hillsborough County and at Lithia Newsome. The Canes are tied with the Rams and Newsome with 3-1 district marks, while Palm Harbor University is 3-2.
20
Palmetto’s defense leads the county with 20 takeaways and grabbed three — all interceptions — in Friday’s 35-0 victory over North Port. The Tigers get their spotlight moment this week when they begin their two-game stretch in Class 7A-District 11 to determine the district’s two playoff participants. Braden River must win or the Pirates will get eliminated from playoff contention. Last week, Desmine Ross (two interceptions) and Mike Collins (one) highlighted Palmetto’s ball-hawking secondary in blowing out the Bobcats.
1.03
Margin of rushing touchdowns to passing completions for Saint Stephen’s this season. The Falcons have literally run roughshod over the competition in winning the Sunshine State Athletic Conference’s Coral Bay division title, utilizing 14 different players in the running game that’s amassed 257.6 yards per carry this season. Saint Stephen’s has 31 rushing touchdowns, while quarterback Fred Billy leads the team with 12 scores. He has 30 completions.
23
Total touchdowns for IMG Academy quarterback Kellen Mond this season, which is a program record. Mond broke the previous record, which was set by Shea Patterson at 21, with a 50-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Greene in last week’s 38-0 thumping of West Palm Beach Oxbridge. The Ascenders, who are ranked No. 2 in the country, head to Jacksonville Trinity Christian for Friday’s game that will be televised on ESPN2.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
