Palmetto continues strong start with rout in North Port

Palmetto scored on all four of its first half drives, then went 99 yards for another touchdown during the third quarter to blow out North Port, 35-0, on Friday in North Port.
Quarterback Jason Spicer Jr. and running back Elijah Davis each ran for touchdowns to cap first half drives, and Spicer connected with wide receiver Ademola Adedea and running back Johnny Jones for two more. Jones also ran for a touchdown during the second half.
Palmetto (6-1, 3-0 Class 7A-District 11) also recorded its third straight shutout thanks in part to a strong game from its secondary. Desmine Ross recorded a pair of interceptions and Mike Collins picked off another pass.
The Tigers will host Braden River next Friday in Palmetto for a district clash with a playoff spot on the line.
Sarasota 7, Lakewood Ranch 2: The Mustangs tracked down a screen pass in the end zone for a safety during the third quarter, but the Lakewood Ranch offense sputtered to a low-scoring loss against the Sailors in Sarasota.
Linebacker Michael Mellquist snuffed out the Sailors’ pass to give the Mustangs (0-6, 0-3) their only points of the loss.
Lakewood Ranch is still in search of their first win and it won’t get easier next Friday when they host Venice.
Bradenton Christian 51, St. Petersburg Keswick Christian 15: The Panthers set themselves up for a chance to reach the playoffs for the first time in school history with a blowout win against Keswick Christian in St. Petersburg.
BCS’ aerial attack picked up where it left off before the bye week as quarterback Dominick Otteni completed 13 of 21 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Kevin Etienne accounted for more than half of those yards with 115 receiving yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Cameron Pasco hauled in the other two touchdown passes.
Bradenton Christian (2-4, 2-1 Sunshine State Athletic Conference Coral Bay) also had a school record fall as running back Travis Windham ran back a kick return 90 yards — the longest in school history.
BCS will go back up to St. Petersburg on Monday for a one-quarter tiebreaker against Shorecrest Prep. The winner will finish as divisiion runner-up and reach the SSAC playoffs.
