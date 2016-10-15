Cardinal Mooney football wins game halted by fight in closing minutes

High school football Week 8 preview - Bayshore at Hardee

High school football Week 8 preview - Palmetto at North Port

High school football Week 8 preview - Shorecrest Prep at Saint Stephen's

High school football Week 8 preview - Bradenton Christian at Keswick Christian

High school football Week 8 preview - Out-of-Door Academy vs. Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin

High school football Week 8 preview - Cardinal Mooney vs. St. Petersburg Catholic

High school football Week 8 preview - Lakewood Ranch at Sarasota

High school football Week 8 preview - Southeast at Lemon Bay

High school football Week 8 preview - Riverview at Manatee

High school football Week 8 preview - IMG Academy at West Palm Beach Oxbridge Academy

0:34