Cardinal Mooney football wins game halted by fight in closing minutes

Friday night’s game between host Cardinal Mooney and St. Petersburg Catholic wasn’t much of a contest, but it didn’t lack drama.
The Cougars won 38-6, but it’s what happened on the game’s last series that had everyone up in arms.
With just under a minute left in the game, a Barons defensive back was penalized for a late hit that prompted both benches to clear and punches were thrown.
“You had a coach who thought it was more important to stop a running clock to get guys more carries than the kids’ well-being,” St. Pete Catholic head coach Shannon Brooks said.
Cardinal Mooney head coach Drew Lascari declined comment immediately after the game, along with his players.
Cougars tailback Bryce Williams finished with 148 yards on 17 carries and three total touchdowns.
After going scoreless in the first quarter, Cardinal Mooney racked up 38 unanswered points before forcing the running clock.
Up next
Who: Cardinal Mooney at Lakeland Victory Christian Academy
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Lakeland
Comments